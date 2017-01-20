Mozambique rains: 1 dead, thousands affected

Chimoio - A child died when a building
partially collapsed due to heavy rains in Mozambique, where hundreds of
families have had to be moved to higher ground after their houses flooded, it
was reported on Wednesday.
Noticias Online said that the
child, whose age was not given, died in the central city of Chimoio when the
wall of a house fell down.
Heavy rains that have pounded
central and southern Mozambique in recent days have wreaked havoc, destroying
schools, buildings, churches and at least one bridge, according to the report.
Quoting INGC, the national
institute for disaster management, Noticias said 16 000 families had been
affected by the rains across five provinces.
At least 200 families have been
displaced in Chimoio and surrounding districts.
Families have meanwhile been
evacuated in and around the southern city of Maxixe after their homes flooded,
Noticias says, without giving a precise figure. There is a risk of more
flooding in the area.
State news agency AIM is
reporting that torrential rains in central Sofala province have rendered a
number of roads impassable, with locals forced to move around in motorboats and
canoes.
- News24