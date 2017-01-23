'Mugabe to die this year' pastor denied bail

Harare - A prominent Zimbabwean cleric, who prophesied that President
Robert Mugabe would die this year, was on Thursday denied bail by a Harare
magistrate on charges of offending other religions.
Pastor Patrick Mugadza, 46, of the Remnant Church torched a
storm when he predicted that Zimbabwe's longtime ruler would die on October 17
this year. The cleric urged 92 yea-old Mugabe to confess to his sins and pray
hard in order to avoid the impending death.
Magistrate Vongai Muchuchuti ruled that the pastor had the
propensity to commit crimes when he was on bail after finding that Mugadza
committed the alleged offense while on bail on two other offences in which he
was charged with criminal nuisance.
Mugadza was also on bail on charges of wearing the southern
African country's national flag around his waist during a protest.
One of his attorneys, Obey Shava, left the court in stitches
after he asked the investigating officer in the current case when President
Mugabe would die.
"Why do you say that President Mugabe is not going to die
on October 17? So are you challenging God's power?" asked the attorney.
However, officer Mafion Muchena said he could not respond to
that question, arguing that he was not aware of the status of Mugabe's health.
Mugabe often visits Singapore for his medical treatment routines.
The magistrate ordered Mugadza to return to court on
February 3 for commencement of his trial.
Meanwhile, his attorneys indicated that they may appeal the
magistrate's decision to deny him bail.
Pastor Mugabe was not new to controversy. In 2015, he staged
a one-man protest at the ruling Zanu-PF party's annual conference in Victoria
Falls demanding that Mugabe step down for failing to run Zimbabwe's affairs.
Mugabe has ruled Zimbabwe with an iron-fist since the
country attained its independence from Britain in 1980.
