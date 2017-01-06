Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 

Read News24, 89 other sites for free with Airtel

All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

Buhari redeploys 3 permanent secretaries

President Muhammadu Buhari, has approved the redeployment of three federal permanent secretaries.

No charges in inquiry of child sex abuse by French troops in CAR

06 January 2017, 16:01

Most Read

Related Stories

Paris - The Paris prosecutor's office says an investigation into alleged child sexual abuse by French soldiers in Central African Republic has concluded without anyone being charged.

Spokesperson Agnes Thibault-Leroux said on Thursday the investigation formally ended last month.

She declined to elaborate.

French newspaper Le Monde reported that the decision stemmed from insufficient "elements" to press charges.

Several boys told United Nations investigators they were sexually abused by French troops in the Central African Republic capital, Bangui, in May and June 2014.

Fourteen French soldiers reportedly were suspected of being involved.

The sexual abuse allegedly took place in or near a camp for displaced people near M'Poko airport.

The French defense ministry did not immediately comment.

UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said he understands that it's now up to the prosecutor to decide whether to go forward, following the submission of results from the investigative judges.

"So obviously we'll keep an eye on this," Dujarric said. "But as we've said, it is the responsibility of member states to fully investigate and hopefully prosecute crimes. The fight against impunity for these horrendous actions has to be a partnership between the UN and member states."

A special unit of the military police also investigates possible offenses or crimes perpetrated by French troops based abroad, including in the Central African Republic.

A separate probe into alleged sexual abuse by UN peacekeepers and French troops between 2013 and 2015 in the town of Dekoa is ongoing.

The UN referred the allegations to the French defense ministry in April 2016.

At the time, the UN reported that more than 100 girls and women have come forward with sexual abuse accusations against international troops in CAR.

France, Central African Republic's former colonial ruler, sent troops to the country in late 2013 amid violence between Christians and Muslims.

A UN peacekeeping mission began the next year to help stabilize the country.


Associated Press Writer Edith Lederer contributed from New York.

- AP

Tags un france central african republic central africa
NEXT ON NEWS24 NIGERIAX

Morocco to close schools allegedly linked to Turkish preacher

06 January 2017, 14:48
iStock

iStock

&nbps;

Read more from our Users

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Separating kitchen politics from ...

Like everyone else, I believe that the most popular definition of democracy is “government of the people, by the people and for the people”. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, ...

Like NDDC Unlike MONDA. This notion is an intuition that does not portend political participation, affiliation, intrusion or aggression but a submission with the intention of completion of the previous administration's noble vision. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Nigerian Constitution versus Corr...

The problems of Nigeria is not in its conventional composition, formation, functionality, constitution or treaty, while the solutions are not disintegrations as promulgated by some faiths fanatics and bigotries.  Read more...

Submitted by
Abdulsalam Jubril
Much Ado about Trump’s Presidency

It was unbelievable when the social and mainstream media all over the world began airing the breaking news of Donald Trump’s victory in the most contentious US Presidential elections in recent years. Read more...

Submitted by
Mike Daemon
Nigerian author highlights gay ch...

A new novel by a prolific young Nigerian author features gay characters, which could help increase the visibility of the gay community and possibly lead to greater understanding of LGBT Nigerians. Read more...

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Your Excellency, I will call you ...

Your Excellency, Governor Adams Oshiomhole, as a leader that pays attention to details, I understand that the odd title of this piece would definitely arouse your curiosity.  Read more...

News in your inbox.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.