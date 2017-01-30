Hello 

Police seal Ondo Assemly, invite warring lawmakers

Sequel to the crisis which hit the Ondo State House of Assembly last week, the state police command has sealed the assembly complex.

Over 5 000 Turks file cases at European court over purge

30 January 2017, 11:27

Strasbourg - More than 5 300 Turks have filed complaints before the European Court of Human Rights over their government's purge following a failed coup last July, the president of the court said Thursday.

The 5 363 cases filed by Turkish nationals in connection with the post-putsch crackdown constituted over 10% of all the claims filed before the court in 2016, Guido Raimondi told reporters in Strasbourg, where the court is based.

Another 2 945 cases also filed by Turks last year, but not in connection with the coup purge, brought the total number of complaints from the nation to over 8,308. That figure was four times higher than in 2015.

 Biggest legal process in the country's history

Turkish authorities have suspended or sacked over 100 000 people in a crackdown on those with alleged links to coup plotters in the aftermath of the bid to overthrow President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on July 15.

Last week Erdogan said some 43 000 people had been arrested over suspected links to US-based Muslim preacher Fethullah Gulen, whose followers the authorities have blamed for the coup.

But the arrests have seen not just military officers targeted, but also journalists, academics, activists and others.

Relations between the EU and the NATO member state have soured in the past year over human rights and freedom of speech issues.

Only now are the first trials in relation to the coup getting under way in the biggest legal process in the country's history.

A court in the eastern city of Erzurum on January 5 sentenced two army officers to life in jail over their roles in the failed coup, the first verdicts to be handed out.

Raimondi on Thursday urged plaintiffs to take their cases before their national tribunals before resorting to the European Court of Human Rights.

"It is good to let the Turkish authorities do their job," the Italian magistrate said.

Should the Turkish constitutional court block the claims, there is a risk the European court will become "submerged by tens of thousands of cases", he added.

Raimondi meanwhile described Ankara's decision to set up a special committee to hear complaints connected to the state of emergency as "very encouraging".

- AFP

UN aid chief accuses Syria of blocking help to neediest

30 January 2017, 10:18
Read more from our Users

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Separating kitchen politics from ...

Like everyone else, I believe that the most popular definition of democracy is “government of the people, by the people and for the people”. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, ...

Like NDDC Unlike MONDA. This notion is an intuition that does not portend political participation, affiliation, intrusion or aggression but a submission with the intention of completion of the previous administration's noble vision. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Nigerian Constitution versus Corr...

The problems of Nigeria is not in its conventional composition, formation, functionality, constitution or treaty, while the solutions are not disintegrations as promulgated by some faiths fanatics and bigotries.  Read more...

Submitted by
Abdulsalam Jubril
Much Ado about Trump’s Presidency

It was unbelievable when the social and mainstream media all over the world began airing the breaking news of Donald Trump’s victory in the most contentious US Presidential elections in recent years. Read more...

Submitted by
Mike Daemon
Nigerian author highlights gay ch...

A new novel by a prolific young Nigerian author features gay characters, which could help increase the visibility of the gay community and possibly lead to greater understanding of LGBT Nigerians. Read more...

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Your Excellency, I will call you ...

Your Excellency, Governor Adams Oshiomhole, as a leader that pays attention to details, I understand that the odd title of this piece would definitely arouse your curiosity.  Read more...

