APC expels former senator

A former Senator and ex Minister of State for FCT, Senator John James Akpan Udoedeghe was on Monday expelled from the All Progressives Congress

Powerful storms kill at least 16 in US

24 January 2017, 11:35

Washington - Powerful weekend storms roared through the southeastern United States, killing 16 people as violent weather left behind a trail of destruction, authorities said.

Families in Dougherty County in the state of Georgia huddled on the side of a road on Sunday, surveying the wrath of a storm that destroyed mobile homes and downed trees, according to video posted by county commission chairman Chris Cohilas.

"This is absolutely devastating," Cohilas said in the video uploaded to Facebook. "It looks like a nuclear bomb went off."

"I've never seen anything like it."

Authorities had not said whether the storm caused any fatalities or injuries. The county's emergency management agency tweeted that shelters were being set up for displaced residents.

State of emergency 

At least 12 people had died in a rural part of south-central Georgia over the weekend, according to the state's Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency.

Four others died and 20 were injured on Saturday morning by a tornado that swept through southern Mississippi, according to the state's emergency services agency.

In Georgia, eight of the fatalities were in southern Cook County, seven of them at a trailer park, county coroner Tim Purvis told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Four people died elsewhere in the state and three people were injured, according emergency management officials.

President Donald Trump told reporters on Sunday he had offered his condolences to Georgia Governor Nathan Deal, calling the storms "vicious and powerful and strong."

"On behalf of all of us, condolences," Trump said, noting that Florida and Alabama had also been impacted.

Deal had declared a state of emergency in Georgia for seven south-central counties. He said in a statement that the state would request federal assistance in the storms's aftermath.

"These storms have resulted in loss of life, numerous injuries and extensive property damage," Deal said. "Our thoughts and prayers are with Georgians suffering from the storm's impact."

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reported extensive damage in some parts of Georgia, with numerous felled trees and downed power lines in several counties.

Authorities warned that more severe weather could threaten parts of the Carolinas, southern Georgia and much of Florida with strong damaging gusts, large hail and a risk of tornadoes.

The agency noted that tornadoes at night were "particularly dangerous" because they are often fast-moving and difficult to see.

- AFP

Tags us weather
Trump aide: Size doesn't matter

24 January 2017, 11:35
(Branden Camp, AP)

Read more from our Users

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Separating kitchen politics from ...

Like everyone else, I believe that the most popular definition of democracy is “government of the people, by the people and for the people”. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, ...

Like NDDC Unlike MONDA. This notion is an intuition that does not portend political participation, affiliation, intrusion or aggression but a submission with the intention of completion of the previous administration's noble vision. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Nigerian Constitution versus Corr...

The problems of Nigeria is not in its conventional composition, formation, functionality, constitution or treaty, while the solutions are not disintegrations as promulgated by some faiths fanatics and bigotries.  Read more...

Submitted by
Abdulsalam Jubril
Much Ado about Trump’s Presidency

It was unbelievable when the social and mainstream media all over the world began airing the breaking news of Donald Trump’s victory in the most contentious US Presidential elections in recent years. Read more...

Submitted by
Mike Daemon
Nigerian author highlights gay ch...

A new novel by a prolific young Nigerian author features gay characters, which could help increase the visibility of the gay community and possibly lead to greater understanding of LGBT Nigerians. Read more...

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Your Excellency, I will call you ...

Your Excellency, Governor Adams Oshiomhole, as a leader that pays attention to details, I understand that the odd title of this piece would definitely arouse your curiosity.  Read more...

