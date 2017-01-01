All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

Sinai explosion kills officer, soldier

Cairo - A security official says that an explosion targeting a security vehicle in Egypt's Sinai peninsula has killed one junior officer and one soldier, and injured another soldier.

The official with the North Sinai Security Directorate told The Associated Press on Saturday that a remotely-detonated bomb targeted the specialised vehicle, which is used to intercept signals of explosive devices, while it was making its routine rounds on the main road in the city of El-Arish.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to release the information.

No group has claimed the attack, but the local affiliate of the Islamic State group has claimed most of the major militant attacks in Egypt in the last four years.

- AP