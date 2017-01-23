All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

Soros confident 'would-be-dictator' Trump will fail

Davos – Billionaire George Soros on Thursday delivered a scathing assessment of Donald Trump, calling the US President-elect a "would-be-dictator" who is "going to fail".

On the eve of Trump's inauguration in Washington, Soros said Trump was "gearing up for a trade war" which would have "a very far reaching effect in Europe and other parts of the world".

The "would-be-dictator... didn't expect to win, he was surprised," the Hungarian-born financier told an audience of business leaders and journalists at a hotel in Davos where the World Economic Forum is being held.

"I personally have confidence that he's going to fail... because his ideas, that guide him, are inherently self-contradictory," added Soros, who was a supporter of Trump's Democratic rival Hillary Clinton during last year's campaigning for the US presidential election.

US stocks retreated and the dollar fell against most currencies on Thursday in the final session before Trump's inauguration on Friday.

- AFP