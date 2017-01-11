Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 

Read News24, 89 other sites for free with Airtel

All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

APC Chairman dies in South Africa

Chairman of All Progressive Congress (APC) in South Africa, Festus Ogbeide, is dead.

Suspects arrested in Tunisia not linked to Berlin attack

11 January 2017, 13:28

Most Read

Related Stories

Tunis - The nephew of the prime suspect in last month's Berlin market attack and three others arrested in Tunisia were not linked to the carnage, a prosecution spokesperson said on Saturday.

Days after the December 19 attack, Tunisia's interior ministry announced the arrest of the nephew of Anis Amri, the suspected Berlin attacker, and two others.

Prosecution spokesperson Sofiene Sliti told AFP on Saturday that a fourth man had been also arrested.

"The investigations have shown that none of them had any link to the Berlin attack and that they don't belong to any jihadist group," he said.

Three have been released while Amri's nephew is still being held as part of another investigation into his "intention to join jihadist groups abroad," Sliti added.

The interior ministry said on December 24 that the suspects were arrested for links to Amri but that there was no direct link between them and the attack on a central Berlin Christmas market.

It said that Amri's nephew - who has not been named - admitted being in contact with his uncle through the messaging service Telegram.

Amri allegedly urged his nephew to adopt jihadist ideology "and asked him to pledge allegiance to Daesh (IS)," it said.

The nephew also told investigators that Amri "sent him money through the post... so that he could join him in Germany."

The nephew was reported to have said that Amri was the "prince" or leader of a jihadist group based in Germany known as the "Abu al-Walaa" brigade.

Amri, 24, is believed to have hijacked a truck and used it to mow down holiday revellers in attack that left 12 people dead.

It was claimed by the Islamic State group.

Amri was shot dead after firing at two Italian policemen who had stopped him for a routine identity check near Milan's Sesto San Giovanni railway station on December 23.

- AFP

Tags is tunisia germany italy north africa
NEXT ON NEWS24 NIGERIAX

Angola records first Zika cases

11 January 2017, 13:01
iStock

iStock

&nbps;

Read more from our Users

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Separating kitchen politics from ...

Like everyone else, I believe that the most popular definition of democracy is “government of the people, by the people and for the people”. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, ...

Like NDDC Unlike MONDA. This notion is an intuition that does not portend political participation, affiliation, intrusion or aggression but a submission with the intention of completion of the previous administration's noble vision. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Nigerian Constitution versus Corr...

The problems of Nigeria is not in its conventional composition, formation, functionality, constitution or treaty, while the solutions are not disintegrations as promulgated by some faiths fanatics and bigotries.  Read more...

Submitted by
Abdulsalam Jubril
Much Ado about Trump’s Presidency

It was unbelievable when the social and mainstream media all over the world began airing the breaking news of Donald Trump’s victory in the most contentious US Presidential elections in recent years. Read more...

Submitted by
Mike Daemon
Nigerian author highlights gay ch...

A new novel by a prolific young Nigerian author features gay characters, which could help increase the visibility of the gay community and possibly lead to greater understanding of LGBT Nigerians. Read more...

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Your Excellency, I will call you ...

Your Excellency, Governor Adams Oshiomhole, as a leader that pays attention to details, I understand that the odd title of this piece would definitely arouse your curiosity.  Read more...

News in your inbox.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.