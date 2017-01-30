'This is not a Muslim ban,' Trump says of immigration move

Washington - President Donald Trump insisted on Sunday that his
executive order temporarily halting travel from seven majority-Muslim countries
was "not a Muslim ban," after it was met with confusion, global
outrage and huge protests across the United States.
"America
is a proud nation of immigrants and we will continue to show compassion to
those fleeing oppression, but we will do so while protecting our own citizens
and border. America has always been the land of the free and home of the
brave," Trump said in a statement.
"This
is not about religion - this is about terror and keeping our country
safe," he said, adding that more than 40 Muslim countries were not
affected by his order.
His defense came in the form of an official written
statement issued by the White House, a rare move for a president who has favoured
speaking directly to his audience via Twitter.
The
president singled out the media, which he has attacked repeatedly since coming
into office just over a week ago.
"We
will keep it free and keep it safe, as the media knows," he said,
referring to the United States.
"To
be clear, this is not a Muslim ban, as the media is falsely reporting."
Trump
signed the executive order on Friday, suspending the arrival of all refugees
for at least 120 days, Syrian refugees indefinitely and barring citizens from
Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen for 90 days.
While
Trump has cited the September 11, 2001,
attacks as justification for his move, he did not target any of the 9/11
hijackers' home countries - Egypt, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab
Emirates.
Judges
in at least four states with major international airports - Massachusetts, New
York, Virginia and Washington - issued temporary stays to block parts of
Trump's executive order, preventing authorities from deporting people who had
been detained.
Trump
recalled that his predecessor Barack Obama, a Democrat, had paused the Iraqi
refugee program for six months in 2011.
And he
stressed that the seven countries targeted by his ban were also listed by Obama.
But the
previous administration's restrictions were of a different sort, requiring
visas for people having travelled to those countries in the past five years.
"We
will again be issuing visas to all countries once we are sure we have reviewed
and implemented the most secure policies over the next 90 days," Trump
added.
"I
have tremendous feeling for the people
involved in this horrific humanitarian crisis in Syria. My first priority will
always be to protect and serve our country, but as president, I will find ways to help all those who are
suffering."
- AFP