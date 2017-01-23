Timeline of Trump's inauguration events

Timeline of Friday's events as Donald Trump is inaugurated president of the United States (all times EST):
BEFORE THE CEREMONY
— 8:30 a.m (15:30 SAST): Donald and Melania Trump attend service at St. John's Church
— 9:40 a.m (16:40 SAST): President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama welcome the Trumps to the White House
— 9:45 a.m (16:45 SAST): Obamas host a coffee and tea reception for the Trumps.
— 10:30 a.m (17:30 SAST): Trumps, Obamas leave White House for U.S. Capitol
AT THE CAPITOL
— 11:16 a.m (18:16 SAST): Sen. Roy Blunt, Inaugural Committee Chairman, delivers opening remarks
— 11:21 a.m (18:21 SAST): Timothy Michael Cardinal Dolan, Rev. Dr. Samuel Rodriguez and Pastor Paula White-Cain deliver invocations
— 11:30 a.m(18:30 SAST): Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer delivers remarks
— 11:35 a.m (18:35 SAST): Vice Presidential oath is administered by Associate Justice Clarence Thomas
— 11:47 a.m(18:47 SAST): Presidential oath is administered by Chief Justice John Roberts
— 11:51 a.m (18:51 SAST): President Donald Trump delivers inaugural address
— 12:12 p.m (19:12 SAST): Rabbi Marvin Hier, Rev. Franklin Graham and Bishop Wayne T. Jackson deliver benedictions
— 12:18 p.m (19:18 SAST): Jackie Evancho performs the National Anthem
AFTER THE CEREMONY
— 12:30 p.m (19:30 SAST): Obama departs by helicopter from East Front
— 12:54 p.m (19:54 SAST: President's Room signing ceremony
— 1:08 p.m (20:08 SAST): Luncheon
— 2:35 p.m (21:35 SAST): Review of the troops
— 3 p.m (22:00 SAST): Parade from the Capitol to the White House
— 7 p.m (02:00 SAST): Inaugural balls get underway
- AP