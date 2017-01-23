Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 

Read News24, 89 other sites for free with Airtel

All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

Trump allegedly shuns Buhari, invites Jonathan to inauguration

A Twitter user with close ties to the PDP has claimed that United States of America President-elect Donald Trump has invited former President Goodluck Jonathan to his inauguration.

Timeline of Trump's inauguration events

23 January 2017, 11:07

Most Read

Related Stories

Timeline of Friday's events as Donald Trump is inaugurated president of the United States (all times EST):

BEFORE THE CEREMONY

— 8:30 a.m (15:30 SAST): Donald and Melania Trump attend service at St. John's Church

— 9:40 a.m (16:40 SAST): President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama welcome the Trumps to the White House

— 9:45 a.m (16:45 SAST): Obamas host a coffee and tea reception for the Trumps.

— 10:30 a.m (17:30 SAST): Trumps, Obamas leave White House for U.S. Capitol

AT THE CAPITOL

— 11:16 a.m (18:16 SAST): Sen. Roy Blunt, Inaugural Committee Chairman, delivers opening remarks

— 11:21 a.m (18:21 SAST): Timothy Michael Cardinal Dolan, Rev. Dr. Samuel Rodriguez and Pastor Paula White-Cain deliver invocations

— 11:30 a.m(18:30 SAST): Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer delivers remarks

— 11:35 a.m (18:35 SAST): Vice Presidential oath is administered by Associate Justice Clarence Thomas

— 11:47 a.m(18:47 SAST): Presidential oath is administered by Chief Justice John Roberts

— 11:51 a.m (18:51 SAST): President Donald Trump delivers inaugural address

— 12:12 p.m (19:12 SAST): Rabbi Marvin Hier, Rev. Franklin Graham and Bishop Wayne T. Jackson deliver benedictions

— 12:18 p.m (19:18 SAST): Jackie Evancho performs the National Anthem

AFTER THE CEREMONY

— 12:30 p.m (19:30 SAST): Obama departs by helicopter from East Front

— 12:54 p.m (19:54 SAST: President's Room signing ceremony

— 1:08 p.m (20:08 SAST): Luncheon

— 2:35 p.m (21:35 SAST): Review of the troops

— 3 p.m (22:00 SAST): Parade from the Capitol to the White House

— 7 p.m (02:00 SAST): Inaugural balls get underway

- AP

Tags donald trump us
NEXT ON NEWS24 NIGERIAX

'Mugabe to die this year' pastor denied bail

23 January 2017, 10:29
(AFP)

(AFP)

&nbps;

Read more from our Users

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Separating kitchen politics from ...

Like everyone else, I believe that the most popular definition of democracy is “government of the people, by the people and for the people”. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, ...

Like NDDC Unlike MONDA. This notion is an intuition that does not portend political participation, affiliation, intrusion or aggression but a submission with the intention of completion of the previous administration's noble vision. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Nigerian Constitution versus Corr...

The problems of Nigeria is not in its conventional composition, formation, functionality, constitution or treaty, while the solutions are not disintegrations as promulgated by some faiths fanatics and bigotries.  Read more...

Submitted by
Abdulsalam Jubril
Much Ado about Trump’s Presidency

It was unbelievable when the social and mainstream media all over the world began airing the breaking news of Donald Trump’s victory in the most contentious US Presidential elections in recent years. Read more...

Submitted by
Mike Daemon
Nigerian author highlights gay ch...

A new novel by a prolific young Nigerian author features gay characters, which could help increase the visibility of the gay community and possibly lead to greater understanding of LGBT Nigerians. Read more...

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Your Excellency, I will call you ...

Your Excellency, Governor Adams Oshiomhole, as a leader that pays attention to details, I understand that the odd title of this piece would definitely arouse your curiosity.  Read more...

News in your inbox.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.