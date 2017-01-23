Get News24 Nigeria on your mobile

A Twitter user with close ties to the PDP has claimed that United States of America President-elect Donald Trump has invited former President Goodluck Jonathan to his inauguration.

Timeline of Trump's inauguration events

Timeline of Friday's events as Donald Trump is inaugurated president of the United States (all times EST):

BEFORE THE CEREMONY

— 8:30 a.m (15:30 SAST): Donald and Melania Trump attend service at St. John's Church

— 9:40 a.m (16:40 SAST): President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama welcome the Trumps to the White House

— 9:45 a.m (16:45 SAST): Obamas host a coffee and tea reception for the Trumps.

— 10:30 a.m (17:30 SAST): Trumps, Obamas leave White House for U.S. Capitol

AT THE CAPITOL

— 11:16 a.m (18:16 SAST): Sen. Roy Blunt, Inaugural Committee Chairman, delivers opening remarks

— 11:21 a.m (18:21 SAST): Timothy Michael Cardinal Dolan, Rev. Dr. Samuel Rodriguez and Pastor Paula White-Cain deliver invocations

— 11:30 a.m(18:30 SAST): Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer delivers remarks

— 11:35 a.m (18:35 SAST): Vice Presidential oath is administered by Associate Justice Clarence Thomas

— 11:47 a.m(18:47 SAST): Presidential oath is administered by Chief Justice John Roberts

— 11:51 a.m (18:51 SAST): President Donald Trump delivers inaugural address

— 12:12 p.m (19:12 SAST): Rabbi Marvin Hier, Rev. Franklin Graham and Bishop Wayne T. Jackson deliver benedictions

— 12:18 p.m (19:18 SAST): Jackie Evancho performs the National Anthem

AFTER THE CEREMONY

— 12:30 p.m (19:30 SAST): Obama departs by helicopter from East Front

— 12:54 p.m (19:54 SAST: President's Room signing ceremony

— 1:08 p.m (20:08 SAST): Luncheon

— 2:35 p.m (21:35 SAST): Review of the troops

— 3 p.m (22:00 SAST): Parade from the Capitol to the White House

— 7 p.m (02:00 SAST): Inaugural balls get underway

- AP