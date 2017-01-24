A former Senator and ex Minister of State for FCT, Senator John James Akpan Udoedeghe was on Monday expelled from the All Progressives Congress

All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

Trump aide: Size doesn't matter

Washington - A top aide to President Donald Trump says the size of the crowd at his inauguration doesn't matter.

Kellyanne Conway told NBC's Meet the Press that it was unfair for the media to report that Trump's inauguration was smaller than President Barack Obama's inauguration in 2009. Prior to his inauguration, Trump predicted his inauguration would have "an unbelievable, perhaps record-setting turnout".

Wow, television ratings just out: 31 million people watched the Inauguration, 11 million more than the very good ratings from 4 years ago! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 22, 2017

Conway said she believes the threat of rain might have deterred supporters, adding: "I don't think ultimately presidents are judged by crowd sizes at their inauguration. I think they are judged by their accomplishments."

When asked why Trump press secretary Sean Spicer mischaracterised the inauguration as the "largest audience to ever witness an inauguration - period - both in person and around the globe", Conway said he was merely offering "alternative facts".

- AP