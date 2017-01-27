Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency Dr Dakuku Peterside, has blamed Governor Nyesom Wike of allegedly deterring investments and peace in the Rivers State.

Trump supporter leaves waitress R6 000 tip and message of unity

Washington - A waitress in Washington received a $450 (R6 000) tip with a note promoting unity from a Donald Trump supporter who attended his inauguration.



WUSA reports Rosalyn Harris says she figured the three men at Busboys & Poets eatery earlier this week were from the south because of the cowboy hats they were wearing.

The men are from West Texas and were in Washington for the presidential inauguration last week.

Harris says the restaurant typically attracts people who are more liberal. After the meal, Harris was clearing the table when she spotted the tip and the note.

The note read, “We may come from different cultures, and we may disagree on certain issues, but if everyone would share their smile and kindness like your beautiful smile, our country will come together as one people, not race, not gender, just American. God bless.”

