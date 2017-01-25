The Federal Government has directed the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) to investigate the circumstances surrounding the reported shooting in South Africa of the ongoing Big Brother Nigeria Reality Show.

Trump to suspend visas for citizens of Africa, Middle-east

Abuja - United States President Donald Trump is expected to sign different executive orders on national security on Wednesday, January 25.

According to The Guardian, Trump will today sign an order for the construction of a wall along the Mexico border and a ban on refugees from the Middle East.

Additionally, Trump’s volley of executive orders will also include an imposition of temporary ban on most refugees, suspension of visas for citizens of Syria and six other Middle Eastern and African countries.



In one of his characteristic tweets, Donald Trump told his followers to expect spectacular announcement from him: “Big day planned on NATIONAL SECURITY tomorrow. Among many other things, we will build the wall!”

With this action, Trump has started fulfilling some of the pledges he made on the campaign trail.



According to experts, Trump’s latest orders are likely to involve restricting access to the US for refugees and some visa holders from Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

Trump had earlier signed three executive memorandums to kick off his first full week in the White House by undoing parts of his predecessor's agenda according to News24.

