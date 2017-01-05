Former Jigawa State Governor, Sule Lamido has declared that the incumbent president, Muhammadu Buhari cannot stop him from contesting in the forthcoming 2019 presidential election.

Ugandans at Chinese company strike over alleged sexual harassment

Kampala - At least 400 Ugandan workers at a Chinese-owned construction company have gone on strike to protest alleged sexual harassment by managers and poor pay.

The angry employees staged a demonstration on Tuesday outside the offices of the state-owned China Railway Seventh Group in Uganda's capital, Kampala.

One of the workers, Agnes Namusisi, says managers pay employees who agree to their sexual advances and that she hasn't been paid for the last three months because she refused advances from her boss.

Namusisi says the alleged mistreatment also includes long hours and supervisors beating workers who are delayed getting to their jobs.

- AP