UN: Preventive diplomacy in Gambia avoided bloodshed

New York - The United Nations says preventive diplomacy in Gambia avoided bloodshed, restored democracy and averted what it calls a "humanitarian disaster".

The UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric tells reporters that the unity of the West African regional bloc Ecowas, with the UN backing, was "critical" to Yahya Jammeh's handover of power to President Adama Barrow.

Dujarric said Monday that if diplomacy had not worked, "we would have seen a far worse situation".

The UN humanitarian official Toby Lanzer said 45,000 Gambians who fled to Senegal and 7 000 to Guinea-Bissau last week are now returning home.

He added that the aid community was relieved that there was not yet another crisis.

