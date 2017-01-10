Get News24 Nigeria on your mobile

The head of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria, FRC, Jim Obazee, has been sacked by President Muhammadu Buhari.

All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

Click here to upload your video

Click here to upload your photo

Click here to upload your article

WATCH: Floods sweep vehicle off bridge in Zimbabwe

Cape Town – A video of a Toyota Land Cruiser being swept away by floods while attempting to cross a bridge in Zimbabwe has gone viral on social media.

It could not be ascertained where in Zimbabwe the incident occurred.

Watch the video below.

The video shows some of the effects of the floods that the southern African country has experienced over the past few days, according to News Day.

Reports indicate that a number of low lying areas in Zimbabwe have been seriously affected by flooding.

Heavy storms have reportedly been pounding the country since Christmas.

According to Zim News Net, the met department has warned that more rains are likely to fall this season, "causing more problems to a country struggling to deal with effects of monsoon type of rains".

- News24