Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 

Read News24, 89 other sites for free with Airtel

All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

FG orders investigation of BBNaija shooting in South Africa

The Federal Government has directed the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) to investigate the circumstances surrounding the reported shooting in South Africa of the ongoing Big Brother Nigeria Reality Show.

WATCH: In-laws in Zimbabwe steal houses from grieving widows

25 January 2017, 14:08

Most Read

Related Stories

Harare - As Maliyaziwa Malunga mourns her dead husband, she also battles against his relatives who plot to seize her house in a custom that affects thousands of women in Zimbabwe each year.

A Human Rights Watch report released on Tuesday details how in-laws in the country routinely expect to take property and money from bereaved widows soon after their husbands die.

Watch video below

When Malunga's husband died in 2013, his relatives locked her in her home, forced her to open her cash box, and stole $4 000 and the title documents to her property.

"I lock my doors always fearing some of those in-laws will come and harass me," Malunga, who is still in a legal tussle to fight off the relatives, told AFP.

"It is so painful to go to courts and it is stressful. I lose sleep, my blood pressure is high and I have lost weight because of stress," the 53-year-old said.

HRW said Zimbabwean widows who are thrown out of their homes by their in-laws often have little chance of justice because many marriages are under customary law and not registered.

"My advice is for married women to go to court and have a wedding certificate and we will not have problems like this one," said Malunga.

"Widows must fight for their rights, they should be strong and should not give up," she added, recalling that her husband's relatives engaged in fistfights over her house in Chitungwiza, outside Harare.

 'Happy to see us suffer' 

The HRW report called for the government to protect vulnerable, often elderly widows.

"The impact of property grabbing on widows is devastating," said its author Bethany Brown.

"Women whose property was taken from them spoke of homelessness, destitution and loss of livelihoods."

The report is based on interviews with 59 widows across Zimbabwe's 10 provinces last year.

"(My brother-in-law) has taken all of my fields," Deborah, 58, from Mashonaland East, told researchers.

"Now, he says that I cannot walk on 'his' fields... Maybe he is really happy to see us suffer."

The Legal Resources Foundation (LRF), an organisation helping widows in Zimbabwe, said it alone had handled at least 1 700 cases in the last three years.

"Women have to register their estates and they should do so immediately after the deaths of their husbands," Lucia Masuka-Zanhi, legal programmes director at LRF, told AFP.

"Women can assert their rights through the courts and each case will be decided on its facts."

The government was not immediately available to comment, but women affairs minister Nyasha Chikwinya was due to attend the report's launch in Harare on Tuesday.

- AFP

Tags nyasha chikwinya zimbabwe southern africa
NEXT ON NEWS24 NIGERIAX

Troops preparing for Barrow's return to Gambia: Ecowas

25 January 2017, 12:36
(iStock)

(iStock)

&nbps;

Read more from our Users

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Separating kitchen politics from ...

Like everyone else, I believe that the most popular definition of democracy is “government of the people, by the people and for the people”. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, ...

Like NDDC Unlike MONDA. This notion is an intuition that does not portend political participation, affiliation, intrusion or aggression but a submission with the intention of completion of the previous administration's noble vision. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Nigerian Constitution versus Corr...

The problems of Nigeria is not in its conventional composition, formation, functionality, constitution or treaty, while the solutions are not disintegrations as promulgated by some faiths fanatics and bigotries.  Read more...

Submitted by
Abdulsalam Jubril
Much Ado about Trump’s Presidency

It was unbelievable when the social and mainstream media all over the world began airing the breaking news of Donald Trump’s victory in the most contentious US Presidential elections in recent years. Read more...

Submitted by
Mike Daemon
Nigerian author highlights gay ch...

A new novel by a prolific young Nigerian author features gay characters, which could help increase the visibility of the gay community and possibly lead to greater understanding of LGBT Nigerians. Read more...

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Your Excellency, I will call you ...

Your Excellency, Governor Adams Oshiomhole, as a leader that pays attention to details, I understand that the odd title of this piece would definitely arouse your curiosity.  Read more...

News in your inbox.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.