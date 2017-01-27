Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 

Read News24, 89 other sites for free with Airtel

All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

Governor Wike accused of chasing investors from Rivers

Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency Dr Dakuku Peterside, has blamed Governor Nyesom Wike of allegedly deterring investments and peace in the Rivers State.

WATCH: Thousands look on as plane plunges into Australian river

27 January 2017, 12:30

Most Read

Related Stories

Sydney - Two people have died after a light plane nosedived into a river in front of thousands of horrified spectators at an air show in Western Australia, missing nearby boats and crowds.

Footage shared on social media showed the Grumman G-73 Mallard seaplane flying above the Swan River in Perth on Thursday afternoon as part of Australia Day celebrations before it went down.

Western Australia Police said the "very experienced" pilot Peter Lynch, 52, and his Indonesian-born passenger and partner, 30-year-old Endah Cakrawati, died in the crash.

"Thank God it went down in the water where it went down - that was one of my first thoughts," WA Police Acting Commissioner Stephen Brown told reporters in Perth on Friday.

"There's... very clear waterway, that was the clear waterway that Peter was flying over and not too far away on the foreshore are thousands of people.

"And further to the west was quite a large group of members of the public on their boats."

The Swan River runs through Perth city and the seaplane was taking part in an air show ahead of a fireworks display, which had been expected to attract more than 300 000 spectators. Both events were cancelled after the accident.

Ray Johnston was sitting close to the water's edge when he heard the sound of the plane's engines "roaring really loudly".

"It didn't sound right, and when I looked I saw the plane nosediving towards the water," Johnston told The West Australian.

"When I saw the plane it was about three metres from the water and then it hit the water and seemed to split in two. I saw it sink and nothing surfaced."

Brown said investigators did not know yet why the crash occurred.

"We need to know the facts and precisely what happened and why, so we can fix it, if it needs fixing into the future. It may just be a tragic accident," he said.

He added that Indonesian police were notifying Cakrawati's family of her death.

- AFP

Tags australia plane crash
NEXT ON NEWS24 NIGERIAX

Barrow returns to warm welcome as Gambia turns a page

27 January 2017, 11:03

Read more from our Users

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Separating kitchen politics from ...

Like everyone else, I believe that the most popular definition of democracy is “government of the people, by the people and for the people”. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, ...

Like NDDC Unlike MONDA. This notion is an intuition that does not portend political participation, affiliation, intrusion or aggression but a submission with the intention of completion of the previous administration's noble vision. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Nigerian Constitution versus Corr...

The problems of Nigeria is not in its conventional composition, formation, functionality, constitution or treaty, while the solutions are not disintegrations as promulgated by some faiths fanatics and bigotries.  Read more...

Submitted by
Abdulsalam Jubril
Much Ado about Trump’s Presidency

It was unbelievable when the social and mainstream media all over the world began airing the breaking news of Donald Trump’s victory in the most contentious US Presidential elections in recent years. Read more...

Submitted by
Mike Daemon
Nigerian author highlights gay ch...

A new novel by a prolific young Nigerian author features gay characters, which could help increase the visibility of the gay community and possibly lead to greater understanding of LGBT Nigerians. Read more...

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Your Excellency, I will call you ...

Your Excellency, Governor Adams Oshiomhole, as a leader that pays attention to details, I understand that the odd title of this piece would definitely arouse your curiosity.  Read more...

News in your inbox.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.